ODOT crews responding to I-77 SB before Pleasant Valley to remove damaged overhead highway sign

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation have responded to I-77 southbound just before Pleasant Valley Tuesday to remove an overhead sign that had fallen onto the roadway.

News 5's overnight new tracker is on the scene where a tow truck is working to help the dump truck lower its bed.

5:30 update: ODOT has a crane truck on scene to remove the destroyed sign. A tow truck is working on helping the dump truck lower its bed. The construction crew is stuck behind all of this and they need to paint lines yet. One lane gets through very slowly. pic.twitter.com/Vps8hAcGKI — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) September 28, 2021

One lane of traffic is open while crews continue to paint lines on the road and remove the highway sign.

News 5 has reached out to ODOT to find out why the highway sign was damaged.

This story will be updated once new information becomes available.

