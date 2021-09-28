Watch
ODOT crews responding to I-77 SB before Pleasant Valley to remove damaged overhead highway sign

Posted at 6:17 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 06:55:39-04

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation have responded to I-77 southbound just before Pleasant Valley Tuesday to remove an overhead sign that had fallen onto the roadway.

News 5's overnight new tracker is on the scene where a tow truck is working to help the dump truck lower its bed.

One lane of traffic is open while crews continue to paint lines on the road and remove the highway sign.

News 5 has reached out to ODOT to find out why the highway sign was damaged.

This story will be updated once new information becomes available.

