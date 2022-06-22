Watch
Only 1 lane open on I-71 northbound near SR 3 interchange in Medina County due to serious injury crash

Posted at 9:17 AM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 09:38:53-04

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — There is only one lane open on I-71 northbound, just north of the State Route 3 interchange in Medina County, due to a serious injury crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

State troopers responded at 7:55 AM to the area for a serious injury crash involving a commercial truck and a pedestrian on I-71.

Emergency personnel crews are on the scene, and motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route of travel.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

There is no estimated time as to when the road will reopen.

