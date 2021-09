WESTLAKE, Ohio — All lanes are now open on I-90 after an overturned semi spilled oil on the roadway, according to the City of Westlake.

I-90 eastbound was previously down to one lane as crews clean up spilled oil from the overturned semi.

Motorists were asked to use an alternate route to get on to I-90 eastbound in Westlake.

