Overturned semi carrying dry cement closes all westbound lanes on I-90 at Dead Man's Curve

The Cleveland Division of Fire.
Scene of overturned semi on I-90 westbound at Dead Man's Curve.
Posted at 1:54 PM, Jun 16, 2021
CLEVELAND — A rollover crash involving a semi tractor-trailer has closed all westbound lanes on I-90 at Dead Man’s Curve, according to Cleveland police.

A flipped semi is blocking all westbound lanes and police are rerouting traffic to take State Route 2 west toward Downtown Cleveland.

According to the Cleveland Division of Fire, the semi was carrying dry cement.

No injuries have been reported.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the clean up for the crash is going to take some time and will likely impact the evening rush hour traffic.

News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

