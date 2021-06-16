Overturned semi carrying dry cement closes all westbound lanes on I-90 at Dead Man's Curve

CLEVELAND — A rollover crash involving a semi tractor-trailer has closed all westbound lanes on I-90 at Dead Man’s Curve, according to Cleveland police.

A flipped semi is blocking all westbound lanes and police are rerouting traffic to take State Route 2 west toward Downtown Cleveland.

I 90 W/B at Deadman’s curve closed due to a Semi truck flipped blocking all lanes. Traffic being rerouted. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) June 16, 2021

According to the Cleveland Division of Fire, the semi was carrying dry cement.

ROAD CLOSURE: I-90 Westbound is CLOSED at Dead Man’s Curve. The ramp from Route 2 East onto I-90 West is also CLOSED. I-90 West is open from Lakeside Entrance on.

Rolled over Semi carrying dry cement. No injuries reported. #CLEFIRE HazMat crews responding. pic.twitter.com/iW5t7csMHv — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) June 16, 2021

No injuries have been reported.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the clean up for the crash is going to take some time and will likely impact the evening rush hour traffic.

