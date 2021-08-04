Overturned truck blocking one lane of I-90 eastbound near 140th Street

CLEVELAND — A crash is blocking the right lane of I-90 eastbound near 140th Street on Cleveland’s East Side Wednesday evening, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

A traffic camera in the area shows what appears to be an overturned semi-truck on the shoulder of the highway, and law enforcement blocking off the right-most lane of I-90/SR-2 eastbound.

According to the News 5 Traffic map, traffic is backed up to East 55th Street due to this incident, and speeds on the road are currently less than 22 mph.

Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in our area.