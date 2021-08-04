Watch
Overturned truck blocking one lane of I-90 eastbound near 140th Street

OHGO.com
Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera showing the backup on I-90 eastbound.
Posted at 6:04 PM, Aug 04, 2021
CLEVELAND — A crash is blocking the right lane of I-90 eastbound near 140th Street on Cleveland’s East Side Wednesday evening, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

A traffic camera in the area shows what appears to be an overturned semi-truck on the shoulder of the highway, and law enforcement blocking off the right-most lane of I-90/SR-2 eastbound.

According to the News 5 Traffic map, traffic is backed up to East 55th Street due to this incident, and speeds on the road are currently less than 22 mph.

