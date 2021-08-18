Watch
Northeast Ohio TrafficTraffic News

Actions

Overturned vehicle in eastbound lanes of Cleveland Memorial Shoreway causing delays

items.[0].image.alt
Jon Rudder | News 5 Cleveland.
Overturned vehicle in eastbound lanes of Shoreway.
Screen Shot 2021-08-18 at 8.29.47 AM.png
Posted at 8:35 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 08:35:27-04

CLEVELAND — An overturned vehicle in the eastbound lanes of the Shoreway is causing delays during the morning commute Wednesday.

The crash happened on the Cleveland Memorial Shoreway near West 25th Street.

Traffic is being diverted into Ohio City at West 25th Street.

Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in our area.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.