Overturned vehicle in eastbound lanes of Cleveland Memorial Shoreway causing delays

CLEVELAND — An overturned vehicle in the eastbound lanes of the Shoreway is causing delays during the morning commute Wednesday.
The crash happened on the Cleveland Memorial Shoreway near West 25th Street.
⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️: The shoreway EB is closed near the W 25th street exit because of a flipped vehicle. Traffic being diverted into Ohio City at W 25th street. pic.twitter.com/7Yss8G0WnB— Jon Rudder (@JonRudder) August 18, 2021
Traffic is being diverted into Ohio City at West 25th Street.
