Overturned vehicle in eastbound lanes of Cleveland Memorial Shoreway causing delays

CLEVELAND — An overturned vehicle in the eastbound lanes of the Shoreway is causing delays during the morning commute Wednesday.

The crash happened on the Cleveland Memorial Shoreway near West 25th Street.

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️: The shoreway EB is closed near the W 25th street exit because of a flipped vehicle. Traffic being diverted into Ohio City at W 25th street. pic.twitter.com/7Yss8G0WnB — Jon Rudder (@JonRudder) August 18, 2021

Traffic is being diverted into Ohio City at West 25th Street.

Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in our area.