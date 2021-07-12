Watch
Pay attention: Lane lines on I-90 eastbound between Hilliard and McKinley are not clearly visible

Dave Kraska.
Blurred lane markings on I-90 eastbound in Rocky River.
Posted at 6:28 AM, Jul 12, 2021
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — If you are driving on I-90 eastbound between Hilliard and McKinley exits in Rocky River, you may notice the lanes appear messy.

The temporary material that creates the lanes is no longer sticking to the road in several spots.

News 5 has reached out to the Ohio Department of Transportation for more information.

