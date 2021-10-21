Plan ahead to avoid traffic, parking troubles with a Browns game and Bublé concert in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — It’s a busy night in downtown Cleveland.

The Browns take on the Denver Broncos at 8:20 pm at First Energy Stadium and Michael Bublé is performing at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

If you plan on going to either event, think about getting Downtown early and possibly taking the Rapid.

Since it’s a weekday, your usual favorite surface lot to garage may already be filled during normal business hours.

For both events, parking restrictions will be in place around Downtown starting at 5 p.m. and will stay in place until two hours after the Browns game ends. Look for signs attached to poles and parking meters.

The Gateway East Garage and Jack Cleveland Casino Garage have more than 3,000 parking spaces, but when there are dueling downtown events, they fill up quickly.

East 9th Street and West 3rd Streets between Lakeside Avenue and First Energy Stadium will close at 6:30 p.m. That includes the exits from State Route 2 around the stadium.

If you are a Browns parking pass holder, you can access the stadium by using North Marginal Road from I-90 by exiting at East 55th street.

Browns fans in wheelchairs may also want to plan ahead. News 5 has been asking the Browns how they plan to change the way fans who use a wheelchair leave the stadium.

News 5 first told you about this a few weeks ago when fans complained about a 90-minute wait for some people with disabilities.

The Browns say they have had several conversations with their partners to adjust. They also encourage fans in need of individual pick-up or drop-off help to contact guest services prior to game day.

