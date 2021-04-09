Drive charged with OVI after crashing into utility pole on Detroit Road in Westlake

WESTLAKE , Ohio — A 32-year-old Cleveland man was hospitalized and charged with an OVI after he crashed into a utility pole on Detroit Road, causing power outages to nearby residents in Westlake, according to police.

On Friday at 5 a.m., officers responded to Detroit Road and Allen Drive for a report of several large explosions and power outages.

Officers located an SUV that had destroyed a utility pole, with its top hanging on by the electric wires, police said.

The driver, who appeared intoxicated, was standing outside the vehicle with some injuries.

Crash investigators said it appeared the SUV rolled over on impact.

The 32-year-old man who was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries was charged with an OBI, failure to control and failure to wear a seatbelt.

He was released at the hospital to continue treatment, police said.

