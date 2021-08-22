Portion of I-71 southbound near Ohio Turnpike closed due to crash

CLEVELAND — A crash has closed a portion of I-71 southbound near the Ohio Turnpike Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
I-71 southbound is closed from Pearl Road to the Ohio Turnpike, ODOT says.
71 S at a standstill right now.@WEWS #WEWS pic.twitter.com/YokuapdD1E— Tracy Carloss (@TracyCarloss) August 22, 2021
