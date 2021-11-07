Ramp closures begin on I-76 and I-77 in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio — Sunday evening marks the start of some ramp closures on Interstate 76 and Interstate 77 as crews reconstruct the highway, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

At 10 p.m Sunday, the ramp from I-76 west to Inman Street will close permanently with a detour exiting at Arlington Street to Fifth Avenue to Inman Street. Also at 10 p.m. Sunday, the ramp from Kelly Avenue/Third Street to I-76 west will close and will remain closed through late fall 2022. The detour will be Innovation Way to I-76 west.

In a more temporary closure, the ramps from I-76 east and west to state Route 8 north will be closed through Monday morning at 6 a.m. The detour will be I-77 south to state Route 764/Wilbeth Road to I-77 north to SR 8.

The ramp from SR 8 south to I-76 east will close Monday at 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday. The detour will be I-77 south to SR 764/Wilbeth Road to I-77 north to SR 8.

On Tuesday at 10 p.m., the ramps from I-76 east and west to SR 8 north will be closed through Wednesday at 6 a.m. The detour will be I-77 south to SR 764/Wilbeth Road to I-77 north to SR 8.

