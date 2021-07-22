Watch
Rollover crash closes I-90 westbound near East 152nd Street

ODOT.
I-90 westbound closed at East 152nd Street.
Posted at 10:54 AM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 11:59:58-04

CLEVELAND — Anyone traveling on I-90 westbound near East 152nd Street will experience some major delays Thursday.

Authorities have responded to a rollover crash that has blocked all westbound lanes.

There is no estimate on when the lanes will reopen.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this as new information becomes available.

