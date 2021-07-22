Rollover crash closes I-90 westbound near East 152nd Street

CLEVELAND — Anyone traveling on I-90 westbound near East 152nd Street will experience some major delays Thursday.

Authorities have responded to a rollover crash that has blocked all westbound lanes.

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️: 90 WB is closed near E 152nd street because of a rollover crash. pic.twitter.com/UGMGNfbeik — Jon Rudder (@JonRudder) July 22, 2021

There is no estimate on when the lanes will reopen.

