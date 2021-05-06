Rollover crash involving semi-tractor-trailer closes I-90 eastbound at Dead Man's Curve

CLEVELAND — I-90 eastbound is closed at Superior Avenue near Dead Man’s Curve after a rollover crash involving a semi-tractor-trailer, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

A semi flipped over causing a possible fuel leak, according to police.

I-90 East is closed at Superior Avenue due to a semi-truck tipped over with possible leak at DMC. @ClevelandFire HAZMAT is responding. All traffic will have to exit at Superior Avenue. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) May 6, 2021

Cleveland Division of Fire’s HAZMAT team is responding to the area.

All traffic is being diverted and will have to exit at Superior Avenue.

