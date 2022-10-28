Watch Now
Northeast Ohio TrafficTraffic News

Actions

Route 2 eastbound beyond Jerusalem Road in Lorain has reopened

TRAFFIC ALERT
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ODOT
TRAFFIC ALERT
Posted at 8:23 PM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 21:22:36-04

LORAIN, Ohio — Route 2 eastbound just beyond Jerusalem Road in Lorain has reopened since being closed due to a crash according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Route 2 westbound is also experiencing delays due to a crash just past Baumhart Road and to expect lane closures.

Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in our area.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Monday Night Football on News 5!

Watch Monday Night Football on News 5!