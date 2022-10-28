Route 2 eastbound beyond Jerusalem Road in Lorain has reopened
Posted at 8:23 PM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 21:22:36-04
LORAIN, Ohio — Route 2 eastbound just beyond Jerusalem Road in Lorain has reopened since being closed due to a crash according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Route 2 westbound is also experiencing delays due to a crash just past Baumhart Road and to expect lane closures.
