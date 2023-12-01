Route 2 shut down for hours in Elyria after fatal early morning crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a 30-year-old man dead.

The crash happened before 5 a.m. on State Route 2 eastbound near Middle Ridge Road, according to a news release from OSHP.

The preliminary investigation has revealed a 2018 Dodge Journey station wagon driven by 30-year-old Jean Berrios-Cruz was heading east bound when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn, troopers said.

Berrios-Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release states. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The highway was shut down for hours while crews investigated.

