A heavily traveled road in Brunswick is shut down due to a water main break.

State Route 303 is shut down in both directions between Pearl Road and Sub Station Road.

Cleveland Water is aware of the break.

It is unknown how long it will take to repair.

There are no boil advisories issued at this time.

