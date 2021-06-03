RTA announces changes to Red Line rail service Saturday

CLEVELAND — The Red Line rail service between Tower City and the airport will be replaced with 66R buses on June 5 until 3 p.m. due to power work, according to the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority.

The 66R buses do not stop at West 65 and West 25 stations. There are 66R stops at West 65-Detroit and West 25-Detroit.

The stop for Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is in the Ground Transportation Center, located between the terminal and Smart Parking Garage. The stop for Tower City is located on West Prospect at West 3rd Street. RTA advises riders to look for the orange 66R bus stop signs.

The Red Line rail service will operate as scheduled between Tower City and Stokes-Windermere.

Full Red Line rail services will be restored at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday.

