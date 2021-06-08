Several streets closed in Downtown Cleveland due to 'structural issue'

CLEVELAND — Several streets in Downtown Cleveland are closed due to a structural issue.

Lakeside Avenue is blocked from Ontario Street to East 6th Street. West 3rd Street is also closed.

All streets leading to Lakeside Avenue are being blocked until authorities can determine what is going on.

Authorities said there was some damage inside of the tunnel underneath Lakeside Avenue from the hotel to the parking garage.

The area will be closed until Tuesday.

