Slippery road conditions caused crashes, spin-outs on I-480 eastbound near Broadway Avenue

CLEVELAND — Slippery road conditions caused some crashes and several spin-outs earlier Monday morning on I-480 eastbound.

According to ODOT cameras and News 5's traffic system, the crashes have been cleared and all lanes have reopened.

Heavy delays on 480 EB this morning. One lane of traffic getting by bc of a crash near Broadway. pic.twitter.com/1pYfhTbyTZ — Jon Rudder (@JonRudder) November 29, 2021

At around 6:45 a.m., there were heavy delays on I-480 eastbound near Transportation Boulevard.

