Slippery road conditions caused crashes, spin-outs on I-480 eastbound near Broadway Avenue

Posted at 6:30 AM, Nov 29, 2021
CLEVELAND — Slippery road conditions caused some crashes and several spin-outs earlier Monday morning on I-480 eastbound.

According to ODOT cameras and News 5's traffic system, the crashes have been cleared and all lanes have reopened.

At around 6:45 a.m., there were heavy delays on I-480 eastbound near Transportation Boulevard.

