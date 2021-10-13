Watch
State Route 14 at Price Road in Streetsboro closed due to crash

Posted at 7:41 AM, Oct 13, 2021
STREETSBORO, Ohio — State Route 14 at Price Road in Streetsboro is closed due to an injury crash, according to police.

The fire department responded to a vehicle crash and is currently working on getting the occupant out of the car using mechanical means.

The Streetsboro Police Department is asking all motorists to avoid the area until further notice.

