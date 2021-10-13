State Route 14 at Price Road in Streetsboro closed due to crash

STREETSBORO, Ohio — State Route 14 at Price Road in Streetsboro is closed due to an injury crash, according to police.

The fire department responded to a vehicle crash and is currently working on getting the occupant out of the car using mechanical means.

***** TRAFFIC ALERT *****



State Route 14 at Price Road is CLOSED due to a motor vehicle crash with injury. FD crews currently working on patient extrication. Avoid the area until further notice. Find alternate routes. — StreetsboroFD (@StreetsboroFD) October 13, 2021

The Streetsboro Police Department is asking all motorists to avoid the area until further notice.

Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in our area.