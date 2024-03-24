Watch Now
Traffic Alert: Harper Road NB closed at US 422 in Solon for water main break

Posted at 6:08 PM, Mar 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-24 18:08:48-04

A water main break in Solon has prompted authorities to close a section of Harper Road near US 422.

According to the City of Solon, the northbound lanes of Harper Road are closed at US 422, but the US 422 east ramp is still available. However, the road is closed beyond that, so there is no access to US 422 west.

"If you are traveling east on US 422 and need to go north on Harper Road, do not exit and continue to the SR 91 exit where you can turn left on SR 91 to enter US 422 west to the Harper Road exit," the city said in a Facebook post.

It's unknown how long the closure will remain in effect.

