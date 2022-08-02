Watch Now
Traffic Alert: I-480 at Tiedeman Road exit ramp closed due to crash

Cody Murphy
Posted at 9:33 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 22:23:01-04

PARMA, Ohio — Tiedeman Road and the exit ramp from Interstate 480 westbound to the road is closed due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

A 25-year-old male was fleeing from Parma Police Department heading northbound while riding a motorcycle Monday night, Parma police stated on Facebook.

The motorist hit a female driver was exiting I-480 on the westbound ramp at Tiedeman, Parma police confirmed to News 5. She sustained non-life threatening injuries.

There is no update on either persons condition.

I-480 westbound remains open.

ODOT suggests using an alternate route in the meantime.

