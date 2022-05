Interstate 77 southbound at the Ohio Turnpike (I-80) has been shut down due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Additionally, the I-271 SB ramp to I-77 SB is also closed.

As a detour, you can take Brecksville Road to SR-76 to I-77 SB.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, ODOT said.

Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in our area.