Traffic shift on I-480 Valley View Bridge begins Friday

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — A significant change is happening to the I-480 bridge over Valley View beginning on Friday.

In Sept. 2021, westbound traffic was shifted onto the new center bridge.

From Friday until Monday, westbound traffic will transition onto the newly rehabilitated westbound bridge.

Here's what you need to know:



I-480 westbound will have various lane restrictions beginning Friday, September 9, at 7 p.m. through Monday, September 12, at 6 a.m.

I-480 westbound to I-77 will be closed on Saturday, September 10, from 12 a.m. through 7 a.m.

will be closed on Saturday, September 10, from 12 a.m. through 7 a.m. Detour will be I-480 westbound to Brookpark Rd./Granger Rd. to I-480 eastbound to I-77.

Transportation Blvd. to I-480 westbound will be closed beginning Friday, September 9, at 7 p.m. through Saturday, September 10, at 10 a.m.

Detour will be I-480 eastbound to Granger Rd. to I-480 westbound.

New median barriers will start being installed on the center bridge on Monday.

All three bridges are expected to be open in fall 2023.

