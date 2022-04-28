Eastbound turnpike lanes closed at mile marker 143 due to fire

AMHERST, Ohio — Eastbound lanes of the turnpike are closed at mile marker 143 in Amherst near Elyria due to a commercial vehicle fire.

The fire happened at 8:15 p.m. when it was reported that two commercial vehicles became engulfed in flames.

Troopers said initial reports indicate that one of the trucks was hauling a resin solution or glue, which accelerated the flames.

Authorities are asking everyone to avoid the area.

Westbound lanes were shut down for a short amount of time, but one lane has reopened.

It is unknown when the turnpike will reopen.

