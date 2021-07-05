Tuxedo Avenue in Brooklyn Heights closed due to water main break

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio — A portion of Tuxedo Avenue in Brooklyn Heights has been closed due to a water main break that occurred on Saturday, according to the Brooklyn Heights Police Department.

Tuxedo Avenue northbound just north of NIDEC Industrial Solutions is closed to West Shaaf Road and will remain closed for the early part of the week.

Police said Tuxedo Avenue southbound will remain open.

A water main break on Saturday cause heavy road damages and prompted the closure, according to police.

Motorists who use this route are asked to plan accordingly.

