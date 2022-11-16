2 crashes on I-480 westbound cause delays on commute home Wednesday night

CLEVELAND — Two crashes on Interstate 480 westbound have caused traffic delays on the commute home Wednesday night, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The first crash blocked the far right lane on I-480 westbound at the I-271/US-224 exit.

The far right lane is also blocked on I-480 westbound beyond Transportation Boulevard and East 98 Street due to a crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in our area.