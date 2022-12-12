WATCH: Bratenahl officer dodges speeding car in series of crashes that injured 4 early Sunday

BRATENAHL, Ohio — A Bratenahl officer narrowly avoided being hit by a vehicle after responding to a crash on I-90 early Sunday morning; in total, seven cars were involved in a series of three separate crashes that injured four people.

At about 1:41 a.m., Bratenahl officers responded to a roll-over crash involving two vehicles on eastbound lanes of I-90 near East 105th Street, according to a news release from the department.

Within moments, there was a second crash involving two vehicles that were trying to avoid the first crash, police said.

Officers arrived and parked their vehicles to protect the scene. While lighting road flares, an officer saw a vehicle speed toward him and ran off to the side of the road as the vehicle struck an unoccupied Bratenahl Police car, police stated. That vehicle then struck a truck and the truck rolled over.

A total of seven cars were involved in three separate crashes, police said. Four adults were transported by EMS to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No Bratenahl officers were injured.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the police car was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, according to the news release.

