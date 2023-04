Two lanes have reopened on Interstate 480 westbound at Interstate 77 in Garfield Heights after two semi-trucks were involved in a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash is causing major slowdowns, with traffic currently backed up to Lee Road.

It was reported just after 8 a.m. on Friday morning. The lanes reopened shortly before 10 a.m.

