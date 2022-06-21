Water main break closes portion of West 130th Street in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — A 12 inch-water main break has closed a busy road on the border of North Royalton and Strongsville, according to Cleveland Water.

A portion of West 130th Street between Drake and Hunt roads is closed due to a water main break.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Water said a crew is on scene working and is currently working valves in order to isolate the break and control the water flow.

Strongsville police have closed the road to traffic.

