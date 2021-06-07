Water main break closes Tower City Center

CLEVELAND — A water main break that released a significant amount of water has closed Tower City Center on Monday, according to the Cleveland Water Department.

Having an extremely normal one here in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/Uw8jDCr444 — Abnormal Scrutiny (@marxandlennon) June 7, 2021

The water leak is on a 6-inch sprinkler on the main floor of Tower City.

Good morning from Tower City. pic.twitter.com/qJc6583GrM — brooke miller (@buhrooke) June 7, 2021

The Greater Cleveland RTA said trains are still running and passengers getting off at Tower City Station will need to exit the building on the Prospect Road side.

Tower City Center is being closed due to a significant water leak. Trains are still running, and passengers getting off at Tower City Station will need to exit the building on the Prospect side only. Euclid side exit is closed. — Greater Cleveland RTA (@GCRTA) June 7, 2021

The Euclid Avenue side exit is closed to the public until the water main break is fixed.

