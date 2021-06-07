Watch
Water main break closes Tower City Center

Posted at 9:23 AM, Jun 07, 2021
CLEVELAND — A water main break that released a significant amount of water has closed Tower City Center on Monday, according to the Cleveland Water Department.

The water leak is on a 6-inch sprinkler on the main floor of Tower City.

The Greater Cleveland RTA said trains are still running and passengers getting off at Tower City Station will need to exit the building on the Prospect Road side.

The Euclid Avenue side exit is closed to the public until the water main break is fixed.

