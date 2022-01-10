Water main break on Snow Road near the airport; Cleveland Water Department responding

CLEVELAND — Crews from the Cleveland Water Department are working to repair a 12-inch water main break on Snow Road between two long-term parking lots of the Cleveland International Airport.

The water main break is near 18901 Snow Road.

The inbound lane of Snow Road is open but the two lanes are covered in ice and slush.

Water main break on Snow Road between the two long term parking lots. Inbound to the airport via Snow Road is open but the two lanes are covered in slush and ice. Outbound is one icy lane. Cleveland Water is here working and Brook Park is salting and plowing the mess back. pic.twitter.com/XrSK75csfB — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) January 10, 2022

The outbound lane of Snow Road is icy.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Water main break reported on Snow Road near Cleveland Hopkins Airport Monday, Jan. 10.

News 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

