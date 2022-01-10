Watch
Water main break on Snow Road near the airport; Cleveland Water Department responding

A water main break is on Snow Road near the airport.
Posted at 6:22 AM, Jan 10, 2022
CLEVELAND — Crews from the Cleveland Water Department are working to repair a 12-inch water main break on Snow Road between two long-term parking lots of the Cleveland International Airport.

The water main break is near 18901 Snow Road.

The inbound lane of Snow Road is open but the two lanes are covered in ice and slush.

The outbound lane of Snow Road is icy.

Water main break reported on Snow Road near Cleveland Hopkins Airport Monday, Jan. 10.

News 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

