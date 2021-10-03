Weather causes I-490 east ramps to remain closed, ODOT says

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced that two east ramps of Interstate 490 will remain closed for the next several days due to weather conditions.

The West 7th east ramp to I-490 and the I-490 east ramp to Broadway Avenue will remain closed through Thursday, Oct. 7, ODOT said.

I-490 will reopen on Monday and close again Wednesday night through Thursday morning, according to ODOT.

