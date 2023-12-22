Watch Now
Westbound lanes of Ohio Turnpike closed in Olmsted Falls due to bridge repairs; traffic delays expected

Posted at 12:02 PM, Dec 22, 2023
The westbound right and center lanes of a bridge on the Ohio Turnpike in Olmsted Falls in Cuyahoga County will be closed Friday until about 4 p.m. due to emergency bridge deck repairs, the Ohio Turnpike announced.

Traffic delays and backups are expected due to the lane closure at milepost 157.4.

The Ohio Turnpike said westbound commuters traveling through the area should consider exiting at Toll Plaza 161 in Strongsville, taking I-71 north to I-480 westbound and re-entering the Ohio Turnpike at Toll Plaza 151 (North Ridgeville) or Toll Plaza 152 (North Olmsted).

The Ohio Turnpike Traffic Map shows that as of noon on Friday, traffic is backed up for over a mile from milepost 159.8 to 158.4 due to the lane closures.

