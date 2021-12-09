I-90 eastbound reopens at East 152nd Street after wrong-way crash; East 185th Street exit remains closed for diesel cleanup

CLEVELAND — I-90 eastbound at East 152nd Street has reopened after a wrong-way crash closed all the lanes Thursday, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

A car was traveling the wrong way on I-90 eastbound when it struck a semi head-on.

The driver of the car was transported to University Hospitals in critical condition.

All lanes I-90 eastbound closed at the East 152nd. Wrong-way crash at the East 185th exit. Car going westbound in the eastbound lanes hit a semi head-on. Driver of the car transported via EMS. Semi driver walking around. Large diesel spill and accident investigation ongoing pic.twitter.com/0rtjTb1FGE — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) December 9, 2021

The condition of the semi-driver is unknown.

Traffic is being detoured on Waterloo Road, with traffic reentering at East 200th Street.

East 185th Street exit will remain closed for several hours as crews clean up an oil spill from the crash.

Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in our area.