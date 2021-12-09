Watch
I-90 eastbound reopens at East 152nd Street after wrong-way crash; East 185th Street exit remains closed for diesel cleanup

A wrong-way crash involving a semi tractor-trailer has closed I-90 eastbound at the East 152nd Street exit Thursday, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.
Posted at 6:17 AM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 07:14:56-05

CLEVELAND — I-90 eastbound at East 152nd Street has reopened after a wrong-way crash closed all the lanes Thursday, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

A car was traveling the wrong way on I-90 eastbound when it struck a semi head-on.

The driver of the car was transported to University Hospitals in critical condition.

The condition of the semi-driver is unknown.

Traffic is being detoured on Waterloo Road, with traffic reentering at East 200th Street.

East 185th Street exit will remain closed for several hours as crews clean up an oil spill from the crash.

