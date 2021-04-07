UNSOLVED: Help find who killed 14-year-old Leslie Cross nearly 4 decades ago

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio — 14-year-old Leslie Cross was murdered in a violent, vicious way on October 29, 1984.

It happened in an apartment building on Libby Rd. In Bedford Heights. According to case files, Leslie was strangled with her dog’s chain.

“She deserves the truth. I deserve the truth. I deserve to know what happened to her. I’m 76 years old. Before I die, I’d like to know what happened to my child,” said mother Patricia Cross.

For decades, Leslie’s case has sat cold — her killer on the loose.

But now, Bedford Heights Police Detective Ericka Payne has inherited it and is doing all she can to solve the murder. In the last six months, it seems someone calling Det. Payne may have crucial information.

If you know anything about Leslie’s murder, please call (440)786-3259.

Reporter Homa Bash and photojournalist Jeff Barnhill explore the case in the latest in our series, "Unsolved." Watch their story in the video player above.

