UNSOLVED with Homa Bash: Man beaten to death in french fry factory

Surveillance cameras watch nearly all of our moves — mounted on thousands of homes, buildings, and businesses. But what happens when there is a blind spot?

On October 2, 2015, Jerry Stasa was hit in the back of the head in a surprise attack, and beaten to death at the French fry factory where he worked in Barberton. Stasa was 35-years-old and set to take over the business in a few months. He was murdered just two weeks before he was set to marry the love of his life.

“He was definitely targeted,” said Barberton Police Sgt. Brian Davis, who heads up the case. “Whoever did it had to plan it out to know where cameras were, to know there were blind spots in that alley.”

Detectives have had a strong suspect all along — but not enough evidence to bring forth charges.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s office has reviewed the case three times over the years, confirming to News 5 that they are now reviewing it for a fourth time.

Watch the video above to see why police say the investigation has stalled in this latest edition of Unsolved with Homa Bash.

If you know anything about Jerry Stasa’s murder, you’re asked to please contact the Barberton Police Department at (330) 745-2181

