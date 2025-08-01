Multiple victims reported following 'active shooter' incident at bar in Montana

Authorities are searching for a gunman after multiple people were shot at a bar in Anaconda, a town in southwestern Montana.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement identified the suspect in the shootings as Michael Paul Brown. He was last seen driving a 2007 white Ford F-150 pickup with Montana license plates DTY493. Brown is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Authorities said the suspect's home was searched, but he was not located.

"I'm closely monitoring the situation involving an active shooter in Anaconda," said Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte. "Please join Susan and me in praying for the victims, their loved ones, and the brave law enforcement officers responding to this tragedy."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.