Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Suspect in Montana bar shooting taken into custody after weeklong manhunt

Montana Shooting Suspect
Montana Division of Criminal Investigation via Facebook
Michael Brown fleeing the scene of a shooting in Montana.
Montana Shooting Suspect
Posted
and last updated

The Montana suspect accused of fatally shooting four people at a bar last week has been taken into custody alive.

RELATED STORY | Multiple victims reported following 'active shooter' incident at bar in Montana

Authorities located Michael Paul Brown following a week-long manhunt, according to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton.

Police said Brown entered The Owl Bar in Anaconda on Aug. 1 and began opening fire, killing three patrons and a bartender.

The victims were identified Sunday as Nancy Lauretta Kelley, 64, Daniel Edwin Baillie, 59, David Allen Leach, 70, and Tony Wayne Palm, 74.

Authorities have not determined a motive.

Family members of Brown, a military veteran, have indicated that he has faced mental health challenges.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg