Scripps News visits Arabia Mountain State Park for Georgia's State Parks Week

Arabia Mountain State Park is a hidden gem. From hiking to kayaking to geocaching and junior ranger programs, there's so much to do — and a lot of it is at no cost to families. And the best part about this oasis of green and granite: it's just about 25 minutes from downtown Atlanta.

Scripps News' Alexa Liako met up with Revonda Cosby and Jeff Dingler to see the Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area.

"It's a museum without walls. It spans 40,000 acres. It includes mountains, rivers, it includes historic sites," said Dingler.

Within minutes of hopping on the trail — nature was here to greet us back.

This week is Georgia's State Parks Week and with nearly 10,000 state parks and heritage sites across the country, it's a good reminder to us all to put down our phones, enjoy the last moments of summer and step outside.

Especially because there are so many free and low-cost programs to enjoy. For a few bucks, you and your family can rent kayaks from the South River Watershed Alliance.

If free is more your style: multiple times a week, there are guided hiking tours, junior ranger camps for kids to learn about animals and plants and a new junior angler camp that teaches city kids how to cast a line.

If you're looking to get up close and personal with some forest friends, the AWARE Wildlife Center is inside the park area. It's a wild animal hospital and a sanctuary. Every weekend there are free programs for kids to meet and learn about the animals.

"For so many folks who come to our tours or visit with the animals, they live in the city and haven't really noticed the wild animals around them or haven't had a chance to interact with them, so it's a once in a lifetime experience for a lot of folks," said Scott Lange, executive director of the AWARE Wildlife Center​.

Steps from the Wildlife Center is Arabia Mountain itself — made of solid granite.

"It's looks so hostile. This rock can get to over 100 degrees, like 'what could live out here?' But the more time you spend out here, the more time you realize that things can live out here as well," said Dingler.

It used to be a quarry, but it's now a place to relax and enjoy.

The view from the top — shows off the natural beauty and the stone that's been used to build the Brooklyn Bridge, West Point and monuments across the country. And you just might miss it all if you stay on the main road.