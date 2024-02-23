Watch Now
WATCH: This man ate nothing but Skyline Chili for a week so you don't have to

Posted at 7:19 AM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 07:19:07-05

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati-style chili is a regional delicacy that true Cincinnatians enjoy in a variety of ways — whether that be on a coney, a 3-way or some other chili concoction.

But would you want to eat it for every meal, every day for a whole week? Well, one man did so you don't have to.

Jake Kinsley AKA Sir Yacht, a Cleveland native, documented his chili adventures on social media, saying he ate Skyline Chili three times a day for seven days to "see what it would do to [him]."

Kinsley went to various Skyline Chili restaurants in the area, including Kenwood, Covington and the oldest operating location in Clifton. He even took his girlfriend to their Valentine's Day dinner at Skyline.

At one point, Kinsley joked that he was made up of 95% Skyline Chili.

Kinsley said he ate a total of 21 meals for an estimated 30,450 calories.

Despite the calories, he said he ended up losing 3.1 pounds overall, which he credited to many long walks and bathroom breaks.

"And I didn't think this would happen, but I never got sick of eating Skyline Chili once," he said in his recap video.

Kinsley also said the week-long venture was worth it and that he'd do it again. We salute him for his bravery.

For those who want to eat Cincinnati-style chili every day, the region's first "Cincinnati Chili Week" is running through Feb. 25. Chili fans can chow down on some of their favorites at places like Camp Washington Chili, Blue Ash Chili, The Chili Hut and even Lucius Q.

