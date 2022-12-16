A blast from the past: Christmas temperatures set record highs and lows

CLEVELAND — Did you know the warmest and coldest Christmas' were just a year apart? It's true!

On Dec. 25, 1982, Cleveland reached a high of 66 degrees. That goes down in the record books as the warmest Christmas Day ever. On that same day, Akron hit 64 degrees; Mansfield reached 62 degrees.

It was so warm that year, folks were enjoying Christmas festivities outside on their patios.

But just 365 days later, it was a much different story.

Low temperatures one year later, on Dec. 25, 1983, it dropped to well below zero.

Cleveland tanked to -10 degrees; Akron/Canton hit -14. Mansfield dropped to -12 that morning.

It was the COLDEST Christmas on record for Northern Ohio. Even the high temperatures that day were the coldest ever, barely touching zero in most spots.

Cleveland's high reached only one degree back on December 25, 1983.

