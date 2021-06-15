Watch
Beautiful rainbow spotted in Cleveland near the airport

Bob Fenner | News 5 Cleveland
Posted at 8:16 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 20:16:57-04

CLEVELAND — A gorgeous rainbow was spotted Monday evening in Cleveland.

News 5 Photojournalist Bob Fenner snapped the photos near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

According to National Geographic, a rainbow is a multicolored arc made by light striking water droplets. Rainbows can be viewed around fog, by the sea, or waterfalls.

The most familiar type rainbow is produced when sunlight strikes raindrops in front of a viewer at a precise angle.

The colors of a rainbow appear in order of their wavelength, from longest to shortest, starting with red.

