Beautiful rainbow spotted in Cleveland near the airport

CLEVELAND — A gorgeous rainbow was spotted Monday evening in Cleveland.

News 5 Photojournalist Bob Fenner snapped the photos near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Bob Fenner | News 5

According to National Geographic, a rainbow is a multicolored arc made by light striking water droplets. Rainbows can be viewed around fog, by the sea, or waterfalls.

The most familiar type rainbow is produced when sunlight strikes raindrops in front of a viewer at a precise angle.

Bob Fenner | News 5

The colors of a rainbow appear in order of their wavelength, from longest to shortest, starting with red.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.