Cooler with Lingering Showers on Monday

CLEVELAND — After an active weather weekend conditions will settle down for our Monday. Isolated showers and a few thunderstorms will be present to start the week, but with high pressure gradually settling in, we'll experience much more sunshine and warmer temperatures by Wednesday. Calm weather can be expected heading into the upcoming weekend with highs rising back into the 80's on Saturday and Sunday!
What To Expect:
- Iso. showers linger for Monday
- Cooler temperatures to start the week
- Skies gradually clearing out
- Sunshine returns in full-force by mid-week.
- Much warmer by the weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Monday: Isolated showers/t-storm | High: 77º
Tuesday: Stray shower, partly cloudy| High: 80º
Wednesday: Sunny| High: 82º
Thursday: Mostly Sunny| High: 83º
Friday: Mostly Sunny| High: 82º
