Cooler with Lingering Showers on Monday

CLEVELAND — After an active weather weekend conditions will settle down for our Monday. Isolated showers and a few thunderstorms will be present to start the week, but with high pressure gradually settling in, we'll experience much more sunshine and warmer temperatures by Wednesday. Calm weather can be expected heading into the upcoming weekend with highs rising back into the 80's on Saturday and Sunday!

What To Expect:

Iso. showers linger for Monday

Cooler temperatures to start the week

Skies gradually clearing out

Sunshine returns in full-force by mid-week.

Much warmer by the weekend



Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Isolated showers/t-storm | High: 77º

Tuesday: Stray shower, partly cloudy| High: 80º

Wednesday: Sunny| High: 82º

Thursday: Mostly Sunny| High: 83º

Friday: Mostly Sunny| High: 82º

