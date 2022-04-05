Dense fog expected within several miles of Lake Erie shoreline ahead of evening commute

CLEVELAND — If you are traveling within several miles of the Lake Erie shoreline, chances are you will run into some fog ahead of the evening commute.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula counties as areas of fog are expected until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Crazy difference in weather: major fog at the Lake Erie shoreline and sunny skies 1.5 miles away at Redwood Elementary in Avon Lake pic.twitter.com/Mixmzo5ZJ0 — Catherine Ross (@CatherineRossTV) April 5, 2022

Motorists should be prepared for rapid changes in visibility, including visibility of a half-mile or less in the densest fog.

The NWS says "motorists should slow down and use their low beams when encountering fog."

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.