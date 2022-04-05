Watch
Dense fog expected within several miles of Lake Erie shoreline ahead of evening commute

News 5 Cleveland.
Fog along the Lake Erie shoreline on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
Posted at 2:19 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 14:21:17-04

CLEVELAND — If you are traveling within several miles of the Lake Erie shoreline, chances are you will run into some fog ahead of the evening commute.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula counties as areas of fog are expected until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Motorists should be prepared for rapid changes in visibility, including visibility of a half-mile or less in the densest fog.

The NWS says "motorists should slow down and use their low beams when encountering fog."

