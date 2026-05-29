A barking good dog walking forecast

Bark, bark, bark! It's Friday - let's get to the park!

But first, meet this dognamic duo!

Skye and Ralphy live in Parma with their pawrents Yitka and Roy!

They told Good Morning Cleveland a little bit about their purfect pooches.

Syke is a beautiful long-haired German Shepherd with the most gentle soul.

Ralphy is a Cocker Spaniel, and definitely thinks he's the boss and takes charge! Smaller but mighty!

They're both fantastic travelers and have explored 18 states together. 🐾

They love the cool weather of Ohio, which is barking good news for this week!

Today is the "warmest" day of the next several days with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and plenty of sun!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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