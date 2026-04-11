A chilly but sunny Saturday dog walking forecast

Happy weekend! And more importantly, happy National Pet Day! It is a decent weather day to celebrate. It is a chilly start, but expect lots of sunshine.

Randi Marion sent us this photo of Coco Chanel. What a name! What is Coco's favorite thing to do? According to Marion, Coco‘s favorite thing to do is to chase Taji, their 28-pound Maine coon (cat!), with claws all around the house! If you are not a fan of chilly weather, indoor activities like running around (or chasing cats, haha) is the better play than an outdoor dog walk.

That will change tomorrow with the warmer weather on the way. But for that, you'll have to wait for tomorrow's dog walking forecast!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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