A cold Saturday for dog walks, with festive flakes for a few

We've made it to the weekend, but Mother Nature is carrying over Friday's lake effect for most of the weekend.

Brenna Klobusnik sent in this photo of Pauly. Klobusnik says that Pauly can play fetch with a ball nonstop all day long, and that he gets the zoomies in the snow, burying his toys to dig them out.

Snow has been on our Power of 5 radar overnight, and a few spots south of 480 even saw some minor slushy accumulations. As the temperatures warm up, any leftover snow will change over to rain, and lake effect rain will be widely scattered with a few downpours, primarily in the snowbelt region.

West region, good news! It will be dry. That's about it. The bad news for everyone, layers are required with highs barely above 40 degrees.

Something not weather-related but cool is that he knows the sound of the drawer opening in the fridge that has cheese in it.

Cheese sounds good any time of day or any kind of weather, but hot beverages will be more in demand today.

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