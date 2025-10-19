A delightful dog duo of Charlie and Pepper on a rainy Sunday

Say hello to two adorable doodles, Pepper and Charlie, from Mentor, enjoying the rain from the comforts of indoors. There will be a lot of rain throughout the day.

Pepper is a 5-year-old labradoodle, and Charlie is a 2-year-old cockerdoodle.

The Bowers household sent us this paw-some photo of the dog duo lying together on the carpet. The weather will force many of our beloved pups to spend more time inside all day long.

For the brief moments when the rain will be lighter during the afternoon and evening, the dogs and their owners will feel the chill, as it will be more than 15 degrees colder than the same time Saturday, when high temperatures reached 80 degrees for many.

The best chance for a dry and safe dog walk experience will be east of Cleveland, including in Mentor, before noon. There will be a line of stronger storms and downpours moving from west to east, so areas on the west side will see the ruff weather well before noon.

