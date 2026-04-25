A foggy start and gloomy sky for Saturday's dog walking forecast

Hope you enjoyed the summer-like warmth on Friday, because it will feel like March for Saturday.

The abrupt switch-up with the weather might make us or our furry friends feel a little... sassy. Speaking of sass, Anita sent us this photo of Dixie. Anita says he is 4-years-old and is full of sass!

In addition to Dixie, she says they also have Dusty (not pictured) in their household. She says Dusty is a precious pup and was adopted at three-and-a-half years old, and he is now 7 1/2. He was rescued from a backyard breeding program, and is now living his best life.

The rain ends S&E of Akron this morning, with lots of patchy dense fog area-wide through midday. It will be worse and linger longest right along the lake. It will be mostly cloudy and chilly the rest of the way with temperatures on either side of 50 in Cleveland. Colder lakeside, warmer inland.

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